Holy water fonts emptied throughout Rome

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Diocese of Rome announced now-familiar measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in parishes: emptying holy water fonts, omitting the sign of peace and requesting that the faithful receive Communion in the hand,” according to the report. “At St. Peter’s Basilica, which follows the vicar for Vatican City and not for the Diocese of Rome, the holy water fonts held up by two 6-feet tall cherubs were emptied, as was the font at the entrance to the sacristy. A statue of St. Peter, venerated by pilgrims by kissing or touching its foot, was cordoned off.”

