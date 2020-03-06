Catholic World News

Bishop weighs in on election, warns against Bernie Sanders’ socialism

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Be happy when the election is over,” Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville (Tennessee) wrote on March 3. “Every minute there is a Michael Bloomberg commercial. I also find it interesting that Trump was a democrat and now a republican. Bloomberg was a republican and now a democrat and Bernie is a plain socialist. Socialism is a great danger for our nation and it will bankrupt our country (we already owe billions to the Chinese) and the preeminent issue for any Catholic should be to eradicate abortion which is the killing of the most innocent and the ultimate child abuse. All other issues, immigration etc are secondary.”

