Catholic World News

Christian man brutally murdered in Pakistan

March 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The men who murdered Saleem Masih told the 22-year-old that he was a “dirty Christian” as they tortured him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!