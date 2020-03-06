Catholic World News

USCCB: Pray for pro-life outcome to ‘very important’ Supreme Court case

March 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “All states, not only Louisiana, have a strong interest in regulating a procedure which is lethal to children and immensely damaging to women,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Russo. “It adds insult to injury, and speaks to the callousness of the abortion industry, that providers are seeking to overturn basic, standard protections for women seeking this life-altering procedure.”

