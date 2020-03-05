Catholic World News

Latin American bishops will petition for married priests, German cleric says

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the German bishops’ overseas charity has predicted that bishops in the Amazon region will ask Pope Francis for permission to ordain married men. The statement by Msgr. Pirmin Spiegel, head of Misereor, reflects the dynamic of the Amazon Synod—during which the push for change in the South American region came from German-speaking bishops.

