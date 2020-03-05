Catholic World News

In World Youth Day statement, Pope urges young to reach out to others

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 35th World Youth Day, which will be celebrated in dioceses on Palm Sunday, April 5, Pope Francis told young people: “Today, we are often ‘connected’ but not communicating.” He urged them to reach out to others in faith. Reflecting on the theme for this year’s observance—“Young man, I say to you, arise!”—he encouraged young people to help each other. “If you give life, someone will be there to receive it,” he said.

