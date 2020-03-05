Catholic World News

Divided Supreme Court hears abortion case; Schumer remarks draw rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As the Supreme Court heard a oral arguments in a case involving Louisiana’s regulation of abortion clinics, the pro-abortion New York senator said of the two newest justices, “You have unleashed the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Chief Justice John Roberts responded, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

