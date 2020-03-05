Catholic World News

USCCB initiative targets Sysco

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Justice for Immigrants initiative tweeted, “This year as part of #Labeling4Lent we’re targeting @Sysco to communicate to their clients the efforts they are taking to ensure their products are free of forced labor.” Sysco describes itself as “the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home.”

