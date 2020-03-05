Catholic World News

Ethics of algorithms needed to avert devastation, Archbishop Paglia warns

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life, which Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia leads, recently hosted conference on artificial intelligence. On March 3, the prelate posted a link to an English translation of his concluding address.

