Catholic World News

Vatican Lenten retreat master warns against idolatry, praises encouragement

March 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pietro Bovati, SJ, Professor of Exegesis of the Old Testament at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, is leading this year’s Lenten retreat for the Pope and the Roman Curia. Because of a cold, the Pope is following the retreat from his residence.

