Report: Catholic Relief Services documents promote condom use in Africa

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If what Lepanto says is accurate then we should call for a thorough investigation of CRS,” Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (Texas) tweeted. “The confusion must stop. Promoting contraception is immoral & we are reaping sins [and] devastation.”

