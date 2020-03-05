Catholic World News

Iraqi Kurdistan, citing coronavirus, halts all religious services

March 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region (map) has “decided to halt all religious ceremonies, rituals and activities—including Friday sermons—in mosques, churches and temples throughout the Kurdistan Region until further notice.”

