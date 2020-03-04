Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarchate suspends Sunday Masses in Iraq

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic Patriarchate has suspended the celebration of Sunday Mass in the Baghdad area because of the spread of the coronavirus. Weddings and funerals will also be suspended. Weekday Mass will continue, because—the patriarchate explained—fewer people attend.

