Nicaraguan government backers disrupt funeral of Father Cardenal

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At least 100 supporters of the Ortega government burst into the church during the funeral of Father Ernesto Cardenal, denouncing the deceased priest as a “traitor.” Father Cardenal, once an ally with Daniel Ortega in the Sandinista government, later became critical of the regime. Father Cardenal, who died March 1 at the age of 95, had been suspended from the priesthood because of his earlier political activism; the suspension was lifted by Pope Francis a year ago.

