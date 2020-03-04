Catholic World News

Study examines religious beliefs of law school professors

March 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on University of St. Thomas Law Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Though religious belief in the general population tends to fall with increased education, that phenomenon does not explain or account for the observed magnitude of the differences,” according to James Lindgren, professor of law at Northwestern University. “While 24% of law professors say that they ‘don’t believe in God’ and another 18% ‘don’t know whether God exists,’ among those in the general population who have graduate and professional degrees, only 5.4% do not believe in God and 10.4% do not know whether God exists.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!