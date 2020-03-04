Catholic World News

New president of German bishops’ conference has lamented ‘the exclusion of women from ordained offices’

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Batzing, who succeeds Cardinal Reinhard Marx, has said, “I believe it does not hurt the Church when priests are free to choose whether they wish to live in a marriage or celibate.” He has also said that “the exclusion of women from ordained offices is regarded as fundamentally unjust and inappropriate in the surrounding society where, for a long time now, women and men have been accorded equal rights.”

