Bishops visit immigrant detention center

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It has been a very painful experience for all of them,” Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said following a visit with 10 detainees. “It is important to have this kind of human encounter and to continue to advocate for them.”

