Catholic World News

Church in Eritrea protests government’s treatment of Ethiopian cardinal

March 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Eritrean regime—one of the most repressive in the world—recently barred Ethiopian Catholic prelates from entering the country. Last year, the regime took over Catholic schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!