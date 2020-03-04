Catholic World News

Colombia’s Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

March 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As before [the decision], abortion will only be allowed if a mother’s life is at risk, if a fetus is malformed or if the pregnancy is a result of rape,” the Reuters news agency reported.

