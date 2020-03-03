Catholic World News

Theme of Pope’s Lenten retreat: Moses, an example of intimate friendship with God

March 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Because of a cold, Pope Francis is following the annual curial Lenten retreat from the Vatican, rather than at the retreat house.

