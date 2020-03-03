Catholic World News

France temporarily closes its church in Rome after Vatican staff member tests positive for coronavirus

March 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Alexandre Comte, who works for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, was last in Rome in mid-February and is being treated in France. As a precaution, France has quarantined all the resident priests at its national church in Rome (the Church of St. Louis of the French); the church is scheduled to reopen on March 4.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!