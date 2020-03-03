Catholic World News

Influential Jesuit editor reflects on coronavirus and the ‘antibodies of Catholicism’

March 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on La Civiltà Cattolica

CWN Editor's Note: “The first effect of being infected by the virus of fear is the arid soul, in a state of desolation,” writes Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ. “The first task of a Catholic is, first and foremost, the fight against drying up and withering … A specific viral form of ‘fear’ is nationalism, which reduces the idea of ‘nation’ to a filtered bubble.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!