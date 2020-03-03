Catholic World News

Pope weighs in on ethics and algorithms

March 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “We are beginning to glimpse a new discipline that we might call ‘the ethical development of algorithms’ or more simply ‘algor-ethics,’” Pope Francis stated in an address read out at a recent Vatican conference. “This would have as its aim ensuring a competent and shared review of the processes by which we integrate relationships between human beings and today’s technology. In our common pursuit of these goals, a critical contribution can be made by the principles of the Church’s social teaching: the dignity of the person, justice, subsidiarity and solidarity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!