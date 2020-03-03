Catholic World News

Vatican prelate touts IBM artificial intelligence initiative

March 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archbishop Paglia

CWN Editor's Note: “Food and Agriculture is one key area for #ArtificialIntelligence,” the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life tweeted on March 2. “IBM is taking on that area as its next five-year focus—an efficient, sustainable and inclusive food system.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!