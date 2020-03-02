Catholic World News

Chinese officials closing churches that resist Patriotic Association

March 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Ten Catholic churches in China’s Fujian province have been shut down, as the government continues its campaign against churches that have not registered with the Patriotic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

