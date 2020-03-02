Catholic World News

Archives will show greatness of Pius XII, Vatican foreign minister predicts

March 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The documents that are being made available to researchers beginning March 2 will offer, “as never before, a comprehensive understanding of what was going on, the type of person he was, the type of policies that Pius XII was issuing in those very terrible years, especially during the Second World War, and of the period immediately afterwards,” said Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States.

