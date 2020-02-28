Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese files for bankruptcy

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has filed for federal bankruptcy protection. Diocesan officials had warned, in an annual financial report released in January, that the move was “imminent.” The Buffalo diocese becomes the 22nd in the US, and the 2nd in the state of New York, to enter bankruptcy because of sex-abuse lawsuits.

