Bishops disagree over whether Pope Francis feels ‘used’ by Father Martin

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Five months after Father James Martin, SJ, met with Pope Francis, the Pope “was most displeased about the whole subject of Father Martin and how their encounter had been used,” a bishop said following his recent ad limina visit with the Pope. “He was very expressive, both his words and his face—his anger was very clear, he felt he’d been used.” Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe and Bishop Steven Biegler of Cheyenne offered a far different account of the meeting.

