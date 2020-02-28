Catholic World News
‘Be greener,’ Pope tells Global Catholic Climate Movement
February 28, 2020
» Continue to this story on Rome Reports
CWN Editor's Note: Despite a mild cold, Pope Francis met briefly with members of the Global Catholic Climate Movement on February 27.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!