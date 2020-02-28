Catholic World News

Turn bitterness into fresh water for the people, Pope say in message to Rome’s priests

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Because the Pope had a mild cold, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar of Rome, read out the Pope’s message to Roman priests.

