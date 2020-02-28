Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez calls for ‘recovery of virtue’

February 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The holiness and perfection we are called to is defined according to these seven [theological and cardinal] virtues,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Unfortunately, we have lost this sense of the virtues in our times. Even in the Church, we rarely use this language anymore. Our society today is a totally secular society and our culture has been described as ‘after virtue.’”

