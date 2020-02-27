Catholic World News

New Legionary leader promises change in institutional culture

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father John Conner, the newly elected superior general of the Legion of Christ, has said that the troubled religious order is planning a “change of the institutional culture that allowed so much suffering to occur.” The Legionaries have adopted new policies and procedures to respond to sex-abuse complaints.

