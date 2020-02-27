Catholic World News

Pope’s ‘slight indisposition’ causes one cancellation

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis cancelled a scheduled appearance at a Lenten service with priests of the Rome diocese on February 27, with a spokesman explaining that he was suffering from a “slight indisposition.” The Pontiff resumed his regular schedule later in the day, including a meeting with the Global Catholic Climate Movement.

