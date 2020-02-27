Catholic World News

English baby removed from life support after doctors expand ‘brain death’ diagnosis

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: English doctors have removed 4-month-old Midrar Ali from his ventilator after declaring that his brain stem is dead. The boy’s father, Karwan Ali, opposed the move, saying that his son still shows signs of life. The hospital’s decision pins the time of the child’s death as last October 1. The father told BBC: “No doctor, no biologist can keep a dead person alive for three months... I’m a biologist. I know that.”

