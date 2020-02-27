Catholic World News

Youth have a right to lawful protest, leading Dominican prelate says after elections canceled

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “After the suspension of the municipal elections, the Dominicans are experiencing moments of uncertainty, with many protests and public demands,” said Archbishop Freddy de Jesús Bretón Martínez of Santo Domingo. “We understand that we must continue to pray for a peaceful solution.”

