Vatican prelate defends document on AI ethics signed by Microsoft, IBM executives

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “Call for AI [Artificial Intelligence] Ethics,” under embargo until February 28, “is not an official text of the Academy,” Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said at a Vatican conference. “Certainly, it is something that we proposed and that I am endorsing … With this initiative, the Academy is not creating commercial partnerships, it is not marrying or sponsoring anyone … I believe that urging leaders in technological innovation to make a specific and public ethical commitment is a true exercise of the defense and promotion of human life.”

