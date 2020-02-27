Catholic World News

Woman with Down syndrome sues British government to change abortion law

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At the moment in the UK, babies can be aborted right up to birth if they are considered to be seriously handicapped,” said Heidi Crowter. “They include me in that definition of being seriously handicapped — just because I have an extra chromosome.”

