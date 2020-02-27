Catholic World News

With no Ash Wednesday Masses, bishops in northern Italy share prayers

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This year, Lent is beginning in an unforeseen way that we could not have imagined even a few days ago,” said Patriarch Francesco Moraglia of Venice, following the suspension of Masses because of the coronavirus’s spread. “The situation we are experiencing brusquely awakens us from the illusion of being the generation that, thanks to its technical and scientific knowledge, has placed everything under control.”

