Catholic World News

‘We are dust loved by God,’ Pope preaches at Ash Wednesday Mass

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, the Pope celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass at the Basilica of Saint Sabina at the Aventine (video, booklet).

