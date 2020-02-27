Catholic World News

Contact your senators about their recent vote on abortion, USCCB urges

February 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act was approved in a 53-44 vote, falling short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. “Please take action,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated, “to thank those senators who supported this bill and your deep disappointment to those senators who opposed this bill.”

