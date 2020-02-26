Catholic World News

Eritrea bars Catholic prelates from entering country

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation of Catholic leaders from Ethiopia was detained at an airport in Eritrea on arrival, then refused entry to the country, despite valid travel credentials. The Ethiopian delegation, led by Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew, had planned to join in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the cathedral in Asmara.

