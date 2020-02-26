Catholic World News

Key official of German bishops’ conference resigns

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Langendörfer, a controversial Jesuit who has served for years as secretary of the German episcopal conference, has stepped down from that post. The resignation comes as a surprising time, since the German bishops have just begun their “synodal path,” which Father Langendörfer was instrumental in planning. Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the episcopal conference—another key figure in the “synodal path”—announced earlier this month that he would not seek re-election when his presidential term expires in March.

