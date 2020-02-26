Catholic World News

Virginia passes legislation permitting non-physicians to perform abortions

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: If signed by the governor, the legislation would end “requirements such as ambulatory surgical center standards for abortion facilities, a 24-hour waiting period, delivery of informed consent materials, and a transabdominal ultrasound before an abortion. The bill would also [permit] non-physicians such as physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners, and certified-nurse midwives, to commit abortions.”

