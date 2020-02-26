Catholic World News

China, citing coronavirus, closes all houses of worship

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the coronavirus epidemic, the Communist party and government stated that they “have unified requirements to suspend the opening of religious venues, suspend all collective religious activities, delay the opening of religious schools, strengthen publicity and guidance for religious people, [who] actively donate goods, and do a lot of work to win the fight against epidemic prevention and control.”

