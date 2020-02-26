Catholic World News

Papal message offers praise for Brazil’s Lenten solidarity campaign

February 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This year, the campaign’s theme deals precisely with the value of life and our responsibility to care for it in all its stages, because life is a gift and a commitment,” Pope Francis wrote in his February 26 message. “It is a loving gift from God, which we must continually care for.”

