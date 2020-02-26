Catholic World News

‘Appalling’: USCCB pro-life chairman laments failure of legislation in Senate

February 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “It is appalling that even one senator, let alone more than 40, voted to continue the brutal dismemberment of nearly full-grown infants, and voted against protecting babies who survive abortion,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said following Senate votes on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S.311) and Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (S.3275). Each bill passed by a 53-44 margin (vote 1, vote 2)—short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!