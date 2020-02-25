Catholic World News

US Catholic voters deeply split on candidates, issues

February 25, 2020

A new nationwide poll of American Catholic voters shows a deep divide in political sympathies, and an equally deep divide on key moral issues.

The survey of 1,521 respondents who identified themselves as Catholics and registered voters found that 47% generally approve of President Donald Trump, while 53% disapprove.

While 54% of the respondents said that they were certain to (34%), likely to (12%), or might possibly (8%) vote for Trump’s re-election, in head-to-head match-ups President Trump trailed every major Democratic presidential contender. The surveyed Catholic voters chose Joe Biden over Trump by 51-40%, Bernie Sanders by 50-41%, Elizabeth Warren by 48-40%, Michael Bloomberg by 48-39%, and Pete Buttigieg by 44-40%.

By a narrow margin— 48 to 46%—the respondents said that they had voted for Hilary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 election.

A remarkable 20% of the self-identified Catholic voters said that abortion should be legal in all cases; only 11% said that it should always be illegal. And only 47% said that abortion is intrinsically wrong; 53% disagreed.

On other major moral issues, the same division was evident. Only 41% said that assisted suicide is intrinsically immoral; 59% disagreed. A substantial minority of the respondents— 40%—said that religious adoption agencies should be required to place children with same-sex couples. And 30% said that the use of bathrooms should be based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

Despite the insistence of Pope Francis that capital punishment cannot be justified, 57% of the survey respondents supported the use of the death penalty; only 29% favored its abolition.

The initial breakdown of the results did not distinguish between the views of practicing and lapsed Catholics. But only 35% of the respondents said that they attended Mass weekly. Another 42% reported that they attended Mass “monthly to yearly,” while the remaining 23% went to Mass less frequently or never.

The Democratic Party commanded the largest following (45%) among those surveyed, with the Republican Party trailing at 34%. Among the leading Democratic presidential candidates, Joe Biden won the broadest support (29%), followed by Sanders (24%) and Bloomberg (17%).

The survey was conducted by RealClear Politics, under the sponsorship of the EWTN television network.

