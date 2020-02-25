Catholic World News

Detroit archdiocese encourages Ash Wednesday selfies

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Detroit is encouraging Catholics to post “selfies” showing their ashes on Ash Wednesday, as a part of an “Unleash the Gospel” initiative.

