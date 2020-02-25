Catholic World News

Retired Kazkakh archbishop silenced after calling Pope a heretic

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The retired Archbishop of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, has been barred from preaching or celebrating Mass in public in Poland, because of his description of Pope Francis as a “usurper and heretic” and his refusal to include the Pontiff in prayers at Mass. Archbishop Jan Lenga, who retired in 2011 at the age of 60, has been living in Poland in a religious house of the Marian order.

