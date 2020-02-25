Catholic World News

Zambia’s bishops decry poison-spray attacks

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Police have received 511 reports of incidents of ‘chemical spraying of poisonous substances on households’ that have affected 1,687 victims across the country,” according to the report. The southern African nation of 16.4 million (map) is 75% Protestant and 20% Catholic.

